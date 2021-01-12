Share:

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has lauded the professionalism of Azerbaijan Air Force and assured his full support especially in the domain of training.

During the visit, the Air Chief called on Commander Azerbijan Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov in Baku. The Commander Azerbaijan Air Force commended the high standards of the Pakistan Air Force training system and acknowledged its support towards training of Azeri Air Force personnel.

He also praised the indigenization efforts under taken by PAF especially the JF-17 programme. The Air Chief also met with Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov. Matters related to mutual interests were discussed with a consensus to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation.

Before that, Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited the Martyrs Alley and laid the floral wreath.