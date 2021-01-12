Share:

More than 13,000 healthcare workers have been infected with the novel coronavirus across Pakistan since the pandemic hit late February.

Data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) showed that up until January 11, 2021, at least 13,053 medics have contracted the deadly virus. Majority of which, at 60%, is doctors while paramedics and other staff makes up for 26% and nurses 14%. The numbers only account for 3% of the total caseload of cases in Pakistan, which crossed half a million on Saturday.

Sindh has the highest number of frontline medics testing positive for COVID-19 with 4,631 infections, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 3,101 and Punjab at 2,896. Almost 13 healthcare workers have died till now.