LAHORE - Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has directed expediting garbage collection from the City. During visit to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) office on Monday, he directed utilization of all available resources for clearing backlog and keeping Lahore clean. LWMC Chief Executive Officer Imran Ali Sultan briefed the Minister about ongoing cleanliness operation in different parts of the city.

The Minister said that all-out efforts should be made to clean Lahore.

He said that it was the government responsibility to provide a clean environment to the citizens. ‘I will personally visit different areas to review the sanitation arrangements”, he said, adding, the garbage piles should not be seen anywhere.

He directed LWMC officers to stay in the field to oversee the operation.

PTI govt initiatives meant for common man

Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday regretted that only the ruling elite used to enjoy the benefits of development in the past, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s initiatives like Ehsaas, Kamyab Jawan, Sehat Insaaf Card and Shelter Homes for the benefit of the common man.

Addressing the party workers here, he said that the Punjab Rozgar programme was the mega initiative for providing soft loans for starting a small-scale business and needy could get loans of different categories, ranging from Rs100,000 Rs10 million.

Meanwhile, an increase in exports and economic stability are major macroeconomic achievements of the PTI, he said and added that the steady economic recovery and holistic industrialization have panicked the Opposition and the PDM leadership is worried about its bleak political future.

Those avoiding to tender resignations have no capacity or potential to hold a long march and every conspiracy of the defeated elements will be foiled, he vowed.

Aslam asserted that those trying to disrupt the development process would not get anything, adding that the alliance of the hypocrite leaders had now succumbed to their hypocrisy. He advised the opposition to reconsider its negative attitude after repeated defeats as the conspirators have been fully exposed. The PTI has lodged a vigorous crusade against corruption and corrupt mafia would meet its logical end while the people would be the ultimate winners, concluded the Minister.