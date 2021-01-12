Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday awarded 50-year jail term in aggregate to an accused and 25-year to another in murder case of a Navy Captain and a police official.

The ATC found guilty and awarded sentences to Saad Aziz, and Tahir Minhas, in two murder cases in Karachi. The court awarded 50-year jail term in aggregate to Saad Aziz and 25-year sentence to Tahir Hussain alias Minhas in two killings.

The ATC also ordered Saad Aziz to pay a compensation of rupees five Lac each to the families of his two victims, while Minhas was ordered to pay Rs five Lac to the family of the Navy’s Capt Nadeem Ahmed. In case of non-payment of fine, Aziz and Minhas will remain in jail for additional six and three years respectively. Saad Aziz was earlier convicted by a military court for the Safoora Goth bus carnage in which around 43 members of the Ismaili community were killed in March 2015.

Navy’s Captain Nadeem Ahmed was killed and his wife was injured in an attack in September 2013 in Karachi, while the two convicts had murdered a policeman on Oct 16, 2014 in New Karachi, according to the police charge sheet.

The cases were registered against them at Shara-e-Faisal and New Karachi police stations of Karachi.

ATC indicts five BLA members in Chinese Consulate attack case

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday indicted five members of banned BLA and issued notices to prosecution witnesses and investigation officer in Chinese Consulate attack case. The ATC judge read out charges to the arrested accused who pleaded not guilty. The accused included Ahmed Hasnain, Nadir Khan, Ali Ahmed, Abdul Latif and Aslam.

Police said Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) provided financial assistance for the attack. Two of the arrested accused, including Latif, had confessed their involvement in the attack and admitted that they had provided assistance to the killed terrorists who carried out the attack. On 23 November, 2018, three heavily armed militants stormed the embassy and tried to broke into the Chinese Consulate in the ‘high security zone’ in Clifton, but were killed in an encounter with security officers.

The gun-and-grenade assault also claimed lives of two officers and two visa applicants, and injured a private guard of the foreign mission. The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed credit for the attack.