Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review the cleanliness situation in the provincial metropolis.

The meeting also deliberated over the selection of new contractors for removing the garbage. The LWMC Chairman and Managing Director informed the meeting that 20 thousand ton solid waste had been disposed of while the remaining five thousand ton garbage will be removed soon.

An interim cleanliness plan has also been devised till the selection of the new contractors, they further told the meeting.

The CM directed that best cleanliness arrangements be ensured adding that he found an unsatisfactory cleanliness situation during a round of the city.

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and the administration should hold a daily meeting to continuously monitor the implementation of the cleanliness plan, he further directed.

He stressed that no stone should be left unturned to immediately remove five thousand ton garbage from the city and zero-waste operation should be ensured as no leniency will be tolerated.

Usman Buzdar maintained the historic City of Lahore was the heart of Pakistan and midnight oil should be burnt for its cleanliness. “Provision of a neat and clean atmosphere to the citizens is the responsibility of the government and the LWMC board should take a final decision about the new cleanliness system”, he further directed.

He said the provincial government will extend full support to the board as enough delay had occurred and there was no room for any further procrastination.

He asked the LWMC officials to use modern technology to deal with the issues of landfill sites.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Secretaries of Local Government and information and culture departments, Commissioner and DC Lahore and others attended the meeting.

Ministers call on Usman Buzdar

Provincial Minister for Zakat & Ushr Shaukat Ali Lalika called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and congratulated him over recovery from the corona disease. He also apprised the CM about matters pertaining to Zakat & Ushr Department. He said that the South Punjab Secretariat was helpful in resolving public problems at the grassroots.

The CM said the journey of genuine development was going on speedily in South Punjab adding that a number of mega projects had been started to facilitate the people.

He disclosed that more shelter homes and almonries will be established in South Punjab and pointed out South Punjab Secretariat has been given administrative as well as financial autonomy to dispose of local issues at the earliest.

The CM assured to complete the ongoing schemes on time. The past rulers spent the South Punjab funds in their constituencies and the people were befooled with hollow slogans, he added.

Also, Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed called on the Chief Minister at his office on Monday and congratulated him over recovery from the corona. He also apprised the CM about the departmental performance. He told the CM that procedure of issuance of NOCs had been made easy by development authorities.

The Chief Minister said that an online platform had been launched after the success of one window system for getting construction sector NOCs. Similarly, he added, e-governance reforms had been introduced to create ease of doing business in the province. The CM expressed the satisfaction that various services including approval of maps, issuance of completion certificates, NOC for change in the use of land and NOC for private societies were being issued under one roof.

The system has been digitized and a timeframe of 30-days for approval of maps and completion certificate has been fixed while NOC for change in land use is given in 45-days, he said, adding that a timeframe of 60 to 75 days had been fixed for NOC of residential societies.

The construction sector has witnessed phenomenal growth as public service and development are the main agenda of PM Imran Khan, he further said.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF POET NASEER TURABI

Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of famous poet Naseer Turabi. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to them to bear the loss with fortitude.

CONDOLES DEATH OF COLUMNIST YASIN WATTOO

Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of senior columnist Yasin Wattoo. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to them to bear the loss with equanimity.