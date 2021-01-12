Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has resumed official responsibilities after recovery from Covid-19 as he chaired different meetings on Monday besides meeting the ministers and high-ranking officials. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the journey of public service will be accelerated and development schemes will be completed on time to facilitate the people. He stressed that no conspiracy will be allowed to destabilize Pakistan adding that the politically dud PDM had died a natural death. “Nobody is interested in the politics of anarchy as people want a solution to their problems and the PTI government will continue its struggle for developing Pakistan as a modern and prosperous country with renewed vigour and zeal”, he maintained.