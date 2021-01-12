Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), DPS and XpertDigi won their respective round matches of the Corporate Challenge Cup 2021 played here at Ittefaq Cricket Ground and Model Town Greens Cricket Ground.

Before the matches, a special dua was offered for Syed Mehdi Raza (late), a player of the Jazz team. In the first match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Pakistan CAA defeated IPC by 9 wickets. Batting first, IPC team scored 111 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Ruman Afridi stood out with 30 runs while Rana Asim got two wickets. CAA team chased the target successfully losing just one wicket. Ihsanullah scored 50 and Mubashir Ali struck unbeaten 49. Waleed Tabriz took one wicket. Ihsanullah was awarded man of the match for his excellent batting performance.

In the second match at Ittefaq Ground, DPS defeated AMT by one wicket after a thrilling contest. Playing first, AMT scored 164 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the stipulated overs. Waqas Ud Din played a brilliant knock of 78 runs while Ali Arham and Mudassar Rathore took two wickets each. DPS team achieved the target on the last ball of the match. Muhammad Siddique stood out with 38 runs while Ashraf Tahir took two wickets. Mudassar Rathore was declared the best player of the match.

At Model Town Greens Cricket Ground, XpertDigi thumped UB and Lucrative team by 58 runs. XpertDigi scored 155 runs losing 3 wickets while playing first. Muslim Raza slammed a superb century as he scored unbeaten 101 while Mujahid Jamshed took one wicket. In pursuit of the target, UB and Lucrative could score 97 runs. Mian Mubeen was top scorer from the losing side with 35 runs while Hammad Aziz bagged two wickets. Muslim Raza was awarded the best player of the match.