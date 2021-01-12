Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pirafi on Monday informed the provincial Assembly that they didn’t know the actual numbers of livestock in the provinces as local farms were not registered.

Furnishing replies to lawmakers’ queries during Question Hour in Sindh Assembly, Pitafi said they had initiated the registration process of the local farms. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Dr Seema Zia asked as to how the minister would ensure vaccination of the animals when he didn’t even know the actual numbers livestock.

The minister said that two congo virus cases were reported in Sindh in the recent past and that too occurred by the animals brought from Balochistan. He said that animals act a reservoir for the virus which remained ‘asymptomatic’ (without showing any sign) and didn’t cause any major pathological lesion in animals.

“The virus is zoonotic in nature which causes infection to human while in contact with infected or reservoir animals through ticks. The majority of cases were reported in people involved in the livestock business industry, such as livestock farm workers, butchers and veterinarians. Congo virus infection is most commonly reported in the Afghan border region of Balochistan. Some studies suggested that cases of congo virus in humans are the coinciding event during EA-ul-Adha, which reflect that animal movement during Eid-ul-Adha from Baluchistan might be facilitating the transmission of the virus,” he added.

Pitafi said that the department was only providing anti-helminthic drugs to the animals within its jurisdiction to kill ticks that carry congo virus.

‘Sindh House Islamabad does not accommodate Sindh MPAs’

Meanwhile, PTI member Arsalan Taj moved a privilege motion and said that Sindh House Islamabad didn’t accommodate the assembly’s members, adding that he was also refused accommodation by the house’s management.

“We demand explanation from the administration of the Sindh House Islamabad regarding refusal to provide accommodation to the respectable members of this august house. Despite various correspondence to the Sindh House either by individually or through the Secretariat of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, the behaviour of Sindh House Islamabad towards members of Provincial Assembly of Sindh is unprofessional,” the motion read.

The PTI member said that it was also reported that residents of other provinces have occupied various rooms in Sindh House Islamabad through ‘personal connections’ but MPAs belonging to Sindh were treated ‘disrespectfully’. He demanded that an examination committee must be formed to further probe into this matter and a report be submitted within in 10 days.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla opposed the privilege motion and said that Taj was denied the accommodation due to unavailability of the room. However, he said that the PTI member was provided a car by Sindh House Islamabad but Taj also denied the same. Later, the Speaker ruled the privilege motion out of order.

Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, who had tendered his resignation as an Opposition Leader to PTI Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan the other day and it was yet to be accepted, said that Sindh House Islamabad should be fixed for MPAs belonging to Sindh till renovation.

Speaker Agha Sirah Durrani was of the view that Sindh House Islamabad should be under control of the provincial assembly.

Traffic plan during PSL

Separately, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said that proper traffic plan would be adopted during Pakistan Super League (PSL) to ensure smooth flow of traffic and reduce miseries for the people. Khuuram Sher Zaman of PTI raised that the people face severe hardships during PSL matches as the roads leading to National Cricket Stadium were blocked with containers. “The players should be given due security but at the same time, citizens should not be disturbed,” he added.

Chawla added that giving foolproof security to the teams playing in the PSL was their responsibility. “We will call DIG traffic to make comprehensive plan during the tournament to reduce miseries of the citizens,” the minister said.

The house also accepted an adjournment motion moved by Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s Kulsoom Chandio regarding hike in petroleum prices. The discussion was fixed for Monday