On Tuesday, unidentified armed men shot dead a policeman deployed polio vaccination team.

According to DPO Irfanullah, unknown gunmen opened fire anti-polio vaccination team in Takht-e-Nasrati area of Karak. As a result, cop deployed for security of the vaccination team was killed and attackers fled the scene. The body of martyred policeman was shifted to nearest hospital for postmortem and the police cordoning off the area started search operation to arrest the culprits.

No group has claimed the killing yet, but the Pakistani Taliban has threatened health workers before. The attack comes on the second day of the country's first anti-polio drive in 2021. A five-day national polio immunization drive began on Monday to vaccinate over 40 million children under the age of five across Pakistan.