Share:

KARACHI - As many as nine more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,708 and 1,547 new cases emerged when 14,137 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued on Monday. He added that nine more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,708 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. The CM said that 14,137 samples were tested against which 1,547 cases were diagnosed constituting 11 percent detection rate. He added that so far 2,498,749 tests have been conducted which detected 227,885 cases, of them 91 percent or 206,927 patients have recovered, including 2852 overnight. Mr Shah said that currently 17,250 patients were under treatment, of them16,345 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centres and 894 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 806 patients was stated to be critical, including 82 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 1,547 new patients, 1,258 have been detected from Karachi, including 404 from East, 373 from South, 187 from Central, 122 from Korangi, 101 from Malir and 71 from West. Umerkot has 50 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 46, Hyderabad 38, Mirpurkhas 27, Thatta 24, Dadu 14, Shikarpur 10, Tando Allahyar eight, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Sanghar seven each, Kashmore, Naushehroferoze and Sukkur six each, Matiari five, Jamshoro four, Badin and Khairpur three each and Larkana two. The CM urged people of the province to follow SOPs.