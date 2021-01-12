Share:

SWAT - Police launched a massive crackdown against drug peddlers in Swat district and arrested several drug dealers from different areas besides seizing drugs and arms.

According to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand division Ijaz Khan, more than 95.319Kg hashish, 0.331kg ice, 6.434kg opium, 4.855kg heroin and 386 littres liquor were recovered in the operation. The police also seized 16 AK 47, 7 rifles, 54 shotguns, 222 pistols, 51 magazines, 2762 bullets and motorcycles and vehicles used for drug trafficking.

The RPO said that ensuring law and order situation across the region was the top priority of police while steps were being taken in this regard. Police force remained the first target of terrorists during insurgency in Swat, as hundreds of police personnel lost their lives for the restoration of peace in the area, he added. He instructed all police officers to create a friendly environment and be humble and courteous while interacting with the general public in police stations and give respect to them.

He said everyone could contact him during office timing and their problems would be addressed on priority basis.

He vowed that Swat district would be cleansed of the elements involved in this nefarious trade that would jeopardise the future of our young generation. The asked the public to cooperate with the police in identifying drug dealers and help their future generations to get rid of drugs.