LAHORE - Chairman Punjab Assembly Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming and Women Development Uzma Kardar called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Monday and presented a report regarding introduction of Safe City Women App in all public and private universities.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi appreciated the procedure for immediate action on women protection and harassment. He said that women were an important part of the society and had the right to complete education and perform duties in all fields of life without any fear and freedom. He said that democracy was not complete till women got representation in the legislatures.

Uzma Kardar told the speaker that the World Bank, Canadian High Commissioner and DG PDMA jointly agreed on bringing the women in Pakistan within the framework of the Protection App at the national level. She said that through this App action will be taken in 8 to 10 days on receiving information about harassment.

Also, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Ali Khan Jadoon called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here. During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding national political situation and matters of mutual interest. Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi appreciated the efforts of Ali Khan Jadoon on measures taken by NA Standing Committee.

Chaudhrys condole death of Haji Nawaz Khokar

Pakistan Muslim League President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi have expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Haji Nawaz Khokhar. Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on telephone and expressed his condolences on the death of his father. Parvez said that Haji Nawaz Khokar was an insightful politician. “We all pray to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant you all patience”, he said.