Today I speak, observing the problem of early marriages in our nation which has occurred increasingly. The consequence is that when the girl reaches the age of 18, half of the relatives and households offer advice to her parents to choose a husband for her. Substantial aspects of a marriage are maturity and adulthood. Some families do not want to send their daughters to college because they do not want them to be empowered. When a young girl is thrust into an early age of marriage, she has to take on many responsibilities, child development, inlaws morals, and make time for the husband. Early marriage effectively expires a girl’s adolescence, curtails her education, minimizes her economic opportunities, increases her danger of domestic violence, and puts her at risk for early, frequent, and very high-risk pregnancies.

YARSILA SHAIKH,

Karachi.