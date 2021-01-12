Share:

Rawalpindi - Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday visited the Commissioner Office Rawalpindi and chaired a meeting on Ring Road and small dams.

The meeting was also attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and other senior and junior officers of district government.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood briefed the minister about the progress achieved on the project.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government believed in taking practical steps for welfare of the common man and appreciated the commissioner for achieving substantial progress on the projects.

He said all previous governments had done nothing except lip-service about the Ring Road project but it was the PTI government that took practical measures to execute a flagship project in Rawalpindi.

The minister expressed confidence that the project would not only help resolve the traffic issues but also create more job opportunities and give a boost to economic activities. Commenting on the construction of dams, Ghulam Sarwar Khan highlighted the importance of such reservoirs in rain-fed agriculture areas like Rawalpindi. He said five small dams namely Daducha, Mujahid, Papin, Chehan and Mahuta Mohra were being constructed to meet irrigation needs of local formers.

“Fast track work on the dams is in progress, which will help strengthen the agriculture sector,” he said while assuring provision of required funds.

The minister said it was for the first time in the country’s history that a committee, consisting of government and opposition members, had been formed on dams.