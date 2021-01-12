Share:

Islamabad - Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) reached another milestone when its Corporate IT Data Centre attained Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) v3.2.1 certification for FFC Cloud Hosting Services.

The certification assures compliance to globally accepted information security standards of the highest order. The PCI-DSS certification is required by Financial Institutions and Fintechs to have necessary confidence while choosing a cloud hosting provider. FFC Cloud Services achieved the certification after rigorous evaluation by M/s Compliance Wing Pvt. Limited.

FFC already holds ISO 27001:2013 certification regarding its Information Security Management System (ISMS) for the last 5 years, which in itself is a testament of FFC’s resolve to ensure confidentiality, integrity and availability of its Cloud-Based services to all clients.

Apart from providing Data Center services to Fintechs, FFC is also offering services to Banks and organizations running SAP ECC, SAP S/4 HANA, SAP B1 and SAP by design landscapes. FFC provides high performance, reliable and affordable cloud solutions that include Virtual Data Centres, Virtual Private Servers, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity as a service. This certification also portrays FFC commitment in setting the bars higher and higher for its IT function and utilizing available resources to their maximum potential.