To exchange views on global and regional issues and possibilities of enhanced cooperation in all areas of common interest, the second trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan will be held in Islamabad tomorrow.

According to details shared by Foreign Office, the first round of Trilateral Meeting was held in Baku in November 2017.

The three sides will exchange views on global and regional issues, including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, address challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, environment and Climate Change and to achieve economic development targets.

Moreover, the three Foreign Ministers would also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education and cultural cooperation.