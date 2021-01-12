Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman said yesterday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government had plunged the country into darkness.

The PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate said the people were still recovering from the nationwide power blackout and now another crisis awaits them.

“It is shocking that government is increasing power tariffs when it should be focusing on restoring power and fixing the fault so that future incidents like these can be avoided,” she elaborated.

The federal government, she said, had plunged the country into darkness in every way possible and they had no plans of stopping.

“We have become a laughing stock in front of the world because of their incompetence. It does not come as a surprise that the failure of safeguards was the cause of power failure. The whole system is running on an ad hoc basis as no focus or time is being spent on actually running the country,” she said in a statement.

The lawmaker said the increase in price of electricity will impose an additional burden of Rs 8.40 billion on consumers. “This comes at a time when people are already suffering from the effects of the pandemic and are struggling with rising inflation. They are in need of relief but instead, the government is hiding behind it and deferring an inquiry into suspected contract violations by independent power producers by two months,” she added.

The PPP leader said “these violations” may have cost the national exchequer billions of dollars but clearly the government “does not care.”

Every other month, she said, “billions are being stolen from people in the name of fuel adjustment. Instead of providing relief to people, this government has become a burden on them. Their incompetence knows no limit. All our organizations are victims of their mismanagement. Is there anything that this government can handle.”

Senator Sherry Rehman said the government really needed to fix its priorities. “Blaming everything on the opposition cannot take them far. People have caught on to their lies and want relief from them. Even after 48 hours, the power has not been fully restored. Dismissing few officers is not enough. Incompetent ministers should be fired,” she remarked.

Meanwhile yesterday, Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri said that Prime Minister Imran Khan does not trust his members’ parliament. “The PM is insulting his own members through Faisal Javed. There is a set procedure of Senate elections which is very clear,” she said.

Shazia Atta Marri said that Imran Khan’s corruption mantra has been exposed as the Bani Gala palace had become a hub of mafias and corruption.

“Imran Khan is busy in political engineering and victimising opposition in the garb of so-called accountability,” Marri alleged.