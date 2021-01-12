Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said yesterday that the government is taking priority measures to promote industries meant for value added exports. Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tanners Association here, the Prime Minister assured that the government is ready to extend all possible cooperation to run the leather industry on its full capacity. He said that the industrial wheal is moving swiftly due to the government's positive economic and business friendly policies and this reflected in positive economic indicators. During the meeting, the Prime Minister was apprised of growing demand of Pakistani leather globally. It was said that Pakistani leather is known for its high quality and low cost.It was told that Pakistani leather has the capacity to export to earn foreign exchange worth billions of dollars by exporting it to world's leading brands by enhancing value addition by 300 percent. High quality of sheep, goat, cow and buffalo leather is prepared in sufficient quantity in Pakistan, but this industry is facing difficulties in meeting its targets due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons. The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, PM’s Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, PM’s Special Assistant Waqar Masood and Chairman Pakistan Tanners Association Anjum Zafar.