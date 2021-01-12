Share:

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan has said that the incumbent government is working under the Constitution for welfare of the people of the country.

While winding up the discussion on a motion in the Senate on Tuesday evening, he asked the opposition not to waste precious time on meaningless issues in the Senate. Earlier, the Upper House started discussion on the second consecutive day on a motion moved by opposition members alleging the Federal Government for usurping the parliamentary and provincial rights guaranteed in the constitution through ordinances.

Senator from the treasury benches Faisal Javed Khan said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is taking steps for the development of the country. Development of the islands in Sindh and Balochistan will generate revenue for the country, he added.

He said provinces should cooperate with the federal government in development of these islands instead of meaningless criticism. Senator Mohsin Aziz and Senator Bahramand Tangi of the PPP also spoke on the occasion.