Islamabad - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Monday notified four more hospitals as Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI).

The four more public hospitals added into the schedule of federal MTI ordinance included three from Karachi and one from Lahore.

The hospitals added into MTI ordinance include Sheikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute (SZPGMI), Lahore, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Karachi, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NOCVD), Karachi and National Institute of Child Health (NICH), Karachi.

The notification issued by the ministry said, “With the approval of the cabinet as conveyed vide Cabinet Division’s Memorandum No. Dy.1044(S)2020-Cab dated 29th December, 2020, the following institutions (hospitals have been added in the Schedule of Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Ordinance, 2020 (Ordinance No XII of 2020).”

