ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of the nationwide power blackout and decided to constitute a high powered committee to probe the matter.

NEPRA has decided to constitute a high powered committee of top professionals from NEPRA and renowned protection engineers from the private sector to ascertain the reasons and facts about this incident, an official notification issued here stated.

It further said that the committee will also give recommendations to avoid such incidents in future.

Nepra will finalize the Term of Reference (TORs) for the committee in couple of days, an official source privy to the meeting told The Nation.

For the first time experts from private sectors are being inducted in the committee to make the probe more effective, the source said.

The NEPRA’s committee has become the third one in the row to probe the blackout incident as already a committee constituted by NTDC is probing the matter. Besides, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan had also announced to carry an independent inquiry into the matter. It is worth to mention here that a complete nationwide blackout across Pakistan occurred last Saturday night which had plunged the entire country into darkness.