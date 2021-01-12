Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan Navy (PN) and Pakistan Customs Intelligence, in a joint intelligence based counter narcotics operation, have successfully managed retrieval of 202-Kilogram of Crystal Ice and 227-Kilogram of Heroin from a fishing boat moving in the Arabian Sea, near south of Gwadar, said PMSA officials addressing a press conference on Monday.

It was said recovery of the narcotics with estimated value of Pakistani rupee 16.30 billion in the international market, the biggest in terms of Narco value in PMSA’s history.

Sharing further details of the operation, the agencies were said to have successfully averted smuggling of narcotics by intercepting a fishing boat registered as Al Hammad, Registration No 15668, tipped to be carrying contraband drugs.

Mentioning that the registration number of the boat could be fake, so as to deceive the authorities, the officials said retrieved contraband drugs have been handed over to Pakistan Customs Intelligence for further investigations and legal proceedings.

“Successful operation by PMSA, PN and Pakistan Customs Intelligence resulting in seizure of a huge cache is a testament of the fact that we are vigilant and committed to prevent use of Pakistani waters against any unlawful act,” said the official.

It was further said that PMSA will continue to shoulder its national obligations towards establishment of good order within the country’s sea boundaries besides ensuring here the needed conducive, lawful and business friendly environment.