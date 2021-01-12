Share:

Peshawar - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Monday presided over a meeting of the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) via video link.

DIG Special Branch and AIG Establishment gave detailed briefings about the enlistment of police constables in the merged districts, recruitment of deceased police sons, recruitment of junior clerks through ETEA, finalisation of rules & regulations for traffic wardens in Malakand and Hazara regions, Shaheed package for the SPOs, extension of ex-servicemen and career planning of ex-levies and khasadars in the merged districts.

The IGP was told that for the first time in history of the province police constable recruitment process was going on in the merged districts with breakneck speed for which thousands of educated candidates had submitted their applications.

The commitment and enthusiasm of the candidates during run test for the enlistment was remarkable.

The IGP was informed that written test for recruitment in Bajaur had been conducted by ETEA and result would be published within few days.

The IGP was also briefed about the enlistment of heirs of police personnel, who died while performing duties, as per standing order issued by the IGP.

The IGP was also given detailed briefing on the recommendations of the committee, headed by DIG Special Branch, about career planning of ex-levies and khasadars.

He was informed that written test for recruitment of junior clerks had been conducted by ETEA in which 57,565 candidates participated and 418 declared successful in written test and in the next phase their typing test would be taken so as to complete the process in a transparent manner.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the steps taken in this regard. He said that induction of young and educated constables and junior clerk would further improve the efficiency and capacity of the KP police.