LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Monday said that implementation of rural development programme was highly important to ensure economic uplift of farmers.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held on ‘Model Villages Programme’ at Agriculture House. He said that agreement in this regard would develop multi-relationship between Habib Bank, farmers and government. Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that purpose of the project was to connect farmers professionally and provide support to them in social sector. A new system would be introduced with the collaboration of departments including Forest, Irrigation, Fisheries, Education and Health to ensure better facilities to growers, he added. The Minister said this system would help in increasing per acre production of crops and enhancing income of farmers.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani, Habib Bank Head of Finance Development Amir Hameed and others were also present.