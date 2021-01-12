Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said India was backing terrorists in Pakistan and spoiling the Afghan peace process.

In a statement, he said that India was a serious threat to the region’s peace. He called upon the international community to take notice of India’s constant attempts to undermine peace in the region.

The FM’s statement came as Karim Khalili, the head of Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit along with a delegation. FM Qureshi said India was playing the role of a spoiler in the Afghan peace process as it did not want peace and stability to prevail.

He said Pakistan was determined to fight India’s nefarious designs by highlighting these at diplomatic front, and expressed firm commitment to protect the country’s interests at all costs.

The FM said Pakistan would continue to expose India’s ill intentions, adding that the government had made contacts with friendly countries at the platform of United Nations and Security Council level.

He said the government would engage with the new administration of the United States as Joe Biden takes up his official responsibilities on January 20 as the President.

He mentioned that Biden had been chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee as a Senator and was familiar with the region besides visiting Pakistan.

He expressed his intent to soon write to the next US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in view of furthering Pak-US relations.

Meanwhile, Karim Khalili, the head of Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, a pro-Iran Afghanistan party, arrived in Pakistan for talks. His visit coincides with the second round of intra-Afghan dialogue between Kabul and the Taliban in the Qatari capital Doha, which aims to bring an end to a 19-year conflict in the war-torn country.

During the visit, Khalili will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Qureshi among other senior officials.

“The visit of Ustad Karim Khalili is part of Pakistan’s ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages,” said the foreign ministry in a statement.