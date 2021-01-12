Share:

ISLAMABAD - The three-day International Snowboarding Championship 2021 will kick off at 9,000 foot-high sloop of Malam Jabba from January 20. The event, being organized by the private sector, would host more than 20 foreign athletes from the European countries and Afghanistan, whereas over 80 local players were expected from Gilgit, Swat, Chitral, Hunza and Malam Jabba, said Samson Groups of Companies spokesperson on Monday. She said the tournament would feature four games of parallel giant slalom and giant slalom for male and female participants on separate days. “The tournament is arranged every year to promote the area as one of the best adventure travel destination of Swat. A large number of tourists thronged the valley during the competition, held last year, and same is being expected for the upcoming games,” she added. “The expected footfall at the event is more than 3,000 as this year, food festival will also be held on the fourth day of event. In the end, certificates and prizes will be awarded to the winners,” she asserted.