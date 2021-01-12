Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori on Monday praised Pakistan’s decision to launch the first polio vaccination drive of 2021 and reiterated Japan’s commitment to continue support to eradicate polio from Pakistan and the world.

During five-day campaign, around 285,000 polio workers will be engaged in the vaccination of over 40 million children, wearing masks, using hand sanitizers and maintaining safe distances.

Ambassador Matsuda Kuninori paid tribute to the frontline polio workers for the protection of children from polio in the harsh environment of COVID-19.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Japan’s anti-polio assistance to Pakistan. Its total assistance has reached $229 million.

The Japanese ambassador said: “I sincerely hope that the year of 2021 marks a great step towards eradicating polio as well as controlling COVID-19. To that end, Japan will continue to focus on health, water & sanitation and education in terms of its assistance to Pakistan, which are necessary to ensure a healthy and cultural life to all citizens.”