Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra on Monday said that the provincial government was taking steps for promotion of medical tourism.

He was talking to Peshawar-based Afghan Consul-General Najeebullah Ahmadzai, who called on him here. Besides, Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Afghan authorities were also present on the occasion.

Saleem Jhagra said that a soft procedure would be evolved for medical visa to enable Afghan brethren to utilise better health facilities available in big hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that Afghan nationals were provided treatment in all hospitals of the province and they were also utilising free health facilities.

He said that Pak-Afghan bilateral trade was in the larger interest of both countries and before corona pandemic, Torkham Border had been opened for 24/7 as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said Torkham Border was the busiest international border crossing wherein free corona tests had been conducted for all those entering into Pakistan or crossing border into Afghanistan. He said recently antigen rapid diagnostic test had also been started at border.

He told the Afghan delegation that work was in process on Peshawar-Torkham Motorway project that would usher a new era of international trade in the region.

During meeting, the provincial minister and Afghan delegation also agreed on further strengthening of bilateral trade between both countries.

On the occasion, Afghan Consul-General Najeebullah Ahmadzai congratulated the provincial minister on beginning Sehat Card project for the whole population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also expressed gratitude over hosting of Afghan nationals in good manner.