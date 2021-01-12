Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to upgrade the transmission and distribution system to ensure continuous electricity supply.

In a statement on Monday, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the countrywide electricity breakdown caused a big blow to the industrial sector and affected its production process. They said that repeated incidents of power failure in the past have highlighted the weakness of power transmission and distribution system. They said that recent power failure has plunged the country into darkness and situation can be further aggravated if steps on war footing are not taken. They said that was heartening that the government was working on several power projects to meet the increasing demand. They said that the existing power distribution system cannot bear the load of additional power. They urged the government to ensure early completion of ongoing power projects to keep the industrial wheel moving. They said that timely completion of hydropower projects was vital for the economy.