ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday. Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt General Faiz Hameed was also present.

The top civil and military leadership, on this occasion, strongly condemned the unfortunate Mach incident and vowed to punish the perpetrators involved in the gruesome terror attack that left 11 coal miners dead in Balochistan province on January 3.

According to a statement issued by PM’s Office, the national security situation was discussed during the meeting. The unfortunate Mach, Balochistan incident was highly condemned. It was resolved that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

The continuous human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the frequent ceasefire violations over the Line of Control also came under discussion, says the statement. A regional franchise of the terror group Daesh which is operating out of Afghanistan’s lawless border regions had asserted responsibility for the murders of 11 Hazara coal miners in Mach district, located some 100-kms southeast of Quetta.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interaction with a group of social media publishers had blamed India for using ISIS to destabilise Pakistan.