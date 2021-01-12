Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Milli Yakjehti Council has termed the recent killings of Shia people in Machh area of Quetta an attack on the entire Ummah. The non-political alliane of the religious political parties on Sunday uninoimously demanded that National Action Plan must be adopted with no delay in order to spoil efforts trying to create sectarianism in the country . Addressing the media after the meeting, Senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Liaquat Baloch said that India was behind network of the terrorism being spread in Pakistan. Liaquat Baloch said that killings of Shia people in Quetta was an attack on the entire nation; adding that some external forces were trying to degrade Pakistan by fanning sectarian violence in the country. He stated that providing protection to the citizens was the main responsibility of the state; adding that national unity was the only way forward to defeat cruel forced active against Pakistan . Liaquat Baloch concluded that rooting out terrorist organizations like Daish was the top responsibility of the state institutions.

