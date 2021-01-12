Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review steps being taken for enhancing growth of Pakistan’s IT industry exports.

The meeting was attended by officials of Ministry of IT and Telecommunications and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

Osman Nasir, Managing Director Pakistan Software Export Board, in his briefing said that PSEB had formulated an IT Exports Strategy Model in line with the changing technologies and market conditions. “It is based on six pillars with focus on demand generation, ease of doing business, capital availability, supply optimisation, cost factors and infrastructure. Special priority is being given to setting up software technology parks in relatively underdeveloped areas to ensure holistic growth of IT sector across Pakistan,” he said. MD PSEB said that discussions had been matured for establishment of software technology parks in Bannu, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Hyderabad. “PSEB website is being revamped to make it more receptive to the industry and PSEB is also in the process of finalising another website, which is likely to be launched soon and is specifically designed to attract international technology companies towards Pakistan, he added. On the other end of the spectrum, he said, PSEB had reduced registration fee for start-ups from Rs5,000 to Rs1,000 with exemption for one year for companies from underserved. “PSEB, a focal MoITT agency for enhancing IT exports, is in the process of being restructured to make it more receptive to the IT Industry needs and for it to extend maximum possible facilitation to the IT industry,” he said.

Secretary IT, in his comments, asked PSEB to expedite the launching of new website for marketing Pakistan’s IT industry to world’s largest companies and asked for setting up at least 2 software technology parks per month. He said that we needed to go the extra mile to fathom industry needs and to extend maximum facilitation to the industry.

He directed PSEB to further enhance interaction with a wide cross section of the IT industry for an all-inclusive consultative approach to ensure sustainable growth of Pakistan’s IT industry.