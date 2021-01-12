Share:

KARACHI - Cold weather continues in Karachi as minimum temperature on Monday morning remained at 6º Celsius. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report forecast cold and dry weather in the city with 46 percent humidity. Northerly/Northeasterly winds are blowing in the city. Severe cold spell in Karachi is expected to last for few more days, the PMD said. Karachi had recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°Celsius on the new year night between Thursday and Friday. According to the met department, the temperature will hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days. Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan. Dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.