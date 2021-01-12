Share:

Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and Punjab Minister of Food Abdul Aleem called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and informed him about the departmental performance.

The CM expressed satisfaction over the steps taken for price control and directed that action should be continued against hoarders and illegal profiteers while effectively implementing the price control mechanism. No one will be allowed to make a dacoity on the pockets of consumers as public interest is supreme, he emphasised. A vigilant eye should also be kept on the quality of items and action be initiated against illegal profiteers, he further said.

Mian Aslam Iqbal stated that illegal profiteers and hoarders have been reined in by the government and prices of essential items have been stabilized. Similarly, the price control committee is striving to ensure availability of essential items at fixed rates. Punjab is the only province where prices of such items have been decreased, he maintained.

Abdul Aleem Khan briefed the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar about the departmental performance. The CM expressed the satisfaction over rates and availability of wheat and flour stocks as Punjab is the only province where 20-KG flour bags are available at the fixed rate. The flour price has been stabilized due to the timely decisions and the government will continue to facilitate the consumers. No one will be allowed to exploit the people, he stressed.

The CM regretted that the opposition is only interested to protect its personal stakes adding that PDM is an unnatural alliance of rejected elements which have always ignored the national interest. The looters cannot deceive the people as the citizens are fully aware of the corrupt, he said. Opposition's negative role is highly deplorable and it must also realize that people cannot be served through statements, the CM added.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the father of DG Protocol Punjab Asjad Ghani. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to them to bear the loss with fortitude.