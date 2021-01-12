Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Health, Dr Azra Peechuho on Monday urged parents not to avoid immunisation of their children, upto age of five, against polio, the crippling disease.

Addressing the inaugural session of a province wide polio vaccination campaign, from January 11 to 17, she said safety and healthy future of children was a joint responsibility of the society as well as the government that needed cooperation of every single stakeholder, most important being the parents. Appreciative of the role being played by women health workers as well as the community workers, she said government fully cognisant of their safety against COVID has ensured that WHO recommended preventive measures against the virus is implemented in due letter and spirit.

“It is and will be mandatory for polio workers to wear masks during the exercise and also get their body temperature checked prior to leaving for the task on daily basis,” she said mentioning that strict directives have been issued that these workers must not carry or hold the child, nor cross the doorsteps enter and also restrict their interaction with the concerned family members. “Clear instructions have also been issued to them to knock the door with their pens or elbow,” said the minister.

Dr Peechuho on the occasion was also joined by officials of Emergency Operation Centre for Polio (EmoC) and District Health Officer (DHO) of Karachi (South), Dr Raj Kumar. According to EmoC sources around nine million children from across the province will be administered polio drops during the campaign while those in the age bracket of 6 months to 29 months are also to be given Vitamin A.

Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh on Monday inaugurated the 7-day anti-polio campaign that will continue till January 17. Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Irshad Ali, District Health Officer (DHO) South Dr Raj Kumar, Dr Ahmed Ali Shaikh representative of Bill and Milinda Gates Foundation, representatives of WHO, UNICEF and media persons were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Karachi at the inauguration ceremony held at Hilal Ahmer, Clifton, administered polio drops to children to kick off the anti-polio campaign.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Navid Sheikh said that more than 2.2 million children upto the age of 5 years will be administered polio drops during the drive in Karachi.

The Commissioner said that the government needs support of the parents as they can play an important role in achieving the target successfully. He appealed the parents to cooperate with the polio teams during the drive and get their children up to five years of age vaccinated in every drive.

He said anti-polio campaign is a national cause as it will protect the children from the crippling disease. “It will be held every month and the parents should avail the opportunity every month to get the children vaccinated so as their immunity is made strong,” he added He said that the anti-polio drive would not affect the ongoing efforts for the implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in order to control the spread of corona virus. He said the anti-polio drive has been designed as per the needs of the effective implementation of government’s SOPS of Covid-19.