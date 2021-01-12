Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he is ready to welcome fast bowler Mohammad Amir despite strong reservations.

Talking to the reporters during a press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday, 46-year-old Misbah said that he would welcome the pace bowler in the team if he comes out of retirement. “I have always supported Amir in his difficult times and welcomed his return in the team the way I did in 2016 and I would welcome him again if he reverses his decision of retirement.

“Amir was dropped from the side due to lackluster performances and there was nothing personal. His recent performance was not up to the mark as compared to the other bowlers including Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain. He is a quality bowler and even though what has happened, if he plays and performs well, I will welcome him in the side,” he added.

“Waqar Younis and I termed Amir as our key strike bowler and supported and guided him well. We did everything in the interest of Pakistan cricket and I don’t understand why Amir gave negative comments about us. “I was responsible for selection being the chief selector while Waqar did not have any role in this regard. Though I made mistakes but as a chief selector, I am satisfied with my team selection which was made on merit,” said the former chief selector.

The head coach said that although the team failed in all the three departments, yet he couldn’t doubt the players’ commitment to the series as everyone tried to give their best. “Our players are young and they need time to improve and deliver against strong oppositions. We must accept that New Zealand were better side than us and though we tried hard to deliver yet they played better, thus won the Test and T20I series.”

When asked bowling coach Waqar Younis and he would appear before the PCB’s Cricket Committee today (Tuesday) to explain the recent series defeats against the Black Caps, Misbah said: “The series analysis is very important and the PCB has every right to do it. For us, the performance review is a normal practice. I have already presented the performance review to the BoG.”

The former captain said it was unfortunate that regular opener Fakhar Zaman could not accompany the team and the things turned from bad to the worst, when captain Babar Azam got injured and was ruled out of the team. “Absence of Babar Azam was a big blow to the national team. It was like the team was without its most reliable player, who could contribute in the best possible manner,” he said.

He said the team management needs the PCB’s confidence to continue. “We must not have communication gap. We obviously need the PCB’s confidence and can’t have uncertainty because producing good results takes time. We can’t assume things. Obviously, we are there only to give report and recommendations. I hope it is not to grill someone,” he said and added: “The appearing before the cricket committee is not something to be minded. We are both there for Pakistan cricket.”

Misbah said Fawad Alam, Muhammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf performed well against New Zealand. “The team management will draw a plan to take on South Africa in a decent manner during the home series. We stand a fair chance to win the series at home. We will design a good plan for achieving our desired goals and we will consider top performers of domestic cricket for selection against Proteas,” he added.