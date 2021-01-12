Share:

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and the Learning Based Strategies (Pvt) Limited project, She Means Work, have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together for women empowerment, entrepreneurship, research and training for social development.

The MoU was signed by UAF Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Tanveer and She Means Work Chief Executive Officer Lubna Bhayat.

A UAF spokesperson said that it was agreed upon to hold different programmes to promote knowledge-based economy and to work together on various joint research programmes to benefit the industry and academia.

Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that academia-industry linkages were essential to meet the demand for the modern world. He said that universities around the world work together with the industry to introduce new innovations and new trends with research and development.

Lubna Bhayat said that active participation of women in the socioeconomic activities was essential to compete with the rest of the world and to combat the challenges of the modern era. She said that they were working on the internship of women students and to provide enabling job opportunities for those ladies who could not continue job due to domestic issues and now want to re-continue the work.

Director External Linkages UAF Prof Dr Ashfaq Chatha, Registrar Umer Saeed Qadri, Dr Ayesha Riaz, Dr Saira Akhtar, Dr Beenish Israr, Dr Naima Nawaz and Dr Anum Asgher were also present.