Haripur - An independent lawmaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Faisal Zaman, was arrested from the premises of Anti-Terrorism Court, Hazara when the judge cancelled his bail before arrest here on Monday.

Zaman is an MPA from PK-42, Haripur-III constituency. Zaman was nominated in FIR of the murder of PTI’s provincial deputy general secretary Malik Tahir Iqbal and his friend Sardar Gul Nawaz. The MPA had remained on BBA since December 14.

Recording his statement under section 164 of CrPc in the court of Civil Judge-IV Shahid Hameed, Naveed Iqbal claimed that MPA Faisal Zaman suspected his brother’s involvement in his (Faisal Zaman’s) ouster from the PTI on the allegation of selling vote in the Senate polls held in March 2018 and instigating political rivals to challenge his election in the Election Commission on an alleged fake degree in 2013.

He said that as revenge, MPA Faisal Zaman got his brother Malik Tahir Iqbal and his friend Sardar Gul Nawaz assassinated through hired assassins Sher Zaman alias Sher Ghazi, Aziz ur Rehman, Zohaib, Rehmat and Sher Ali and with the facilitation of Farman Ullah, Tanvir, Raza Muhammad, and Alam Zeb.

During investigation, the counter-terrorism department, also picked and interrogated several people including some employees of the MPA and produced Sher Zaman alias Sher Ghazi, an alleged hired assassin, before the court of Civil Judge-IV Abbottabad Shahid Hameed on December 1. The accused Sher Zaman, according to police, recorded his confessional statement before the judge that MPA Faisal Zaman had hired his services for the murder of Tahir Iqbal against the payment of Rs2 million.

However, the accused MPA got his bail before arrest extended till January 11, which was cancelled by Judge Aurangzeb Khattak and hence the lawmaker was arrested.