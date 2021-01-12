Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates for senate from Sindh will be decided by Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) voting.

According to the sources, PTI Sindh has highlighted the process of elimination to finalize the candidates for technocrat and general seats.

Moreover, PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that party members will vote for all candidates and the individuals with least votes will be step-wise eliminated from every category.

The final verdict, however will be announced by PTI’s parliamentary board as soon as the last three names will be forwarded, Firdous Shamim Naqvi further said.