ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on National Health Services (NHS) on Monday expressed concerns over Medical and Dental Colleges Assessment Test (MDCAT) conducted by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

The committee was held here under the chairmanship of the MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi to discuss the reservations of parents and students on MDCAT conducted by the PMC.

Members of the committee expressing their concerns said that Sindh students are annoyed by the tests conducted and claims that 37 questions were out of syllabus.

MNAs said that questions included by the PMC in the MDCAT were out of course while there was also no carbon copy in the examination held.

“Students suffered in the exam,” said the committee.

MNAs said that the PMC admitted in the court that 14 questions were out of course and we urge to again conduct the MDCAT.

“It is beyond understanding that why exam has been conducted taking it back from the provinces,” said MNA Shazia Sobia.

She said that future of students is at stake and the officials who organised the exam are not present in the committee, she said.

Secretary PMC briefed the committee that the PMC conducted the MDCAT under 2020 Act and set the criteria under which maximum students can participate.

The secretary said that the commission has formed a syllabus committee and made a 200 marks paper while the paper pattern was also given on the website.

Secretary said that 200 exam centres were established in the country, while grievances of the students were heard on all forums also giving them option of re-checking of exams. PMC official informed that the exam paper is checked by the machine and there was no issue reported after the re-checking. Secretary PMC said that 60,000 students competed on 19,000 seats.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on NHS Dr. Faisal Sultan said that the exam has been conducted following the universal exam system and the system has been established to provide safe doctors to the country.

The secretary PMC said that the body will review out of syllabus questions and present its report in 10 days.

Chairman of the committee Khalid Hussain Magsi said that the PMC’s responsibility is to listen to the public grievances and address them.