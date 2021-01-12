Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has received all data from Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan and different departments of Punjab about sugar mills in the sugar subsidy scam, The Nation has learnt.

According to sources, the NAB investigation team visited different departments and collected all details related to the case. They said the Bureau’s probe team will visit different sugar mills for comparing the received data in Punjab and later in Sindh.

Earlier, Director Ggeneral NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi has constituted a three-member investigation team headed by a Director to visit the different government departments and sugar mills of Punjab to gather documentary records related to the case. They said that the NAB Rawalpindi has decided to summon the different stockholders for recording their statements in this case.

The SECP had also attached its two officers including Additional Director Hameed Javeed and Additional Joint Director Khurram Hasan with the NAB probe team with a task to provide required documents to the NAB as per law.

In November last, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, while chairing a meeting to review the report of Sugar Commission, had decided to form a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to probe the sugar subsidy scam. He had tasked DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi to conduct independent, transparent, neutral and on merit probe of the sugar subsidy case.

The teams included two investigation officers, financial experts and legal consultant on issues of sugar industry, forensic experts, case officers, additional director and relevant director under the leadership of the DG NAB Rawalpindi.

The Chairman NAB had also directed to complete the sugar subsidy investigations in a professional manner by providing an ample opportunity to individuals and departments and take action against those, who had illegally received subsidy on sugar.

Earlier, the federal government had sent the Rs 29 billion sugar subsidy matter to NAB for criminal investigation.