Share:

Let us all pray and hope that the year 2021 brings good tidings for common citizens of Pakistan and those who hold public office finally submit and start upholding in letter and spirit their oath to the constitution. I pray to Almighty Allah SWT for divine intervention to eradicate COVID-19. It is about time that elected and paid public office holders start delivering to the people what Quaid had promised that Pakistan will be a modern democratic welfare state and not a country where the will of people becomes hostage to the greed and ambitions of few. Perhaps it is time to curtail this practice of giving subsidies to fertilizer, sugar and real estate companies and for a change focus on welfare of common citizens by ensuring that prices of essential basic food items are not escalated through hoarding, black marketing and smuggling. Subsidies if any, should be given to provide health, education and security of life and property to the most deprived sections of our society. That Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam warned us about this curse and institutionalized corruption which we inherited in his 11 August 1947 address and the importance and legal implications of the oath to the constitution he stressed upon in June 1948.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.