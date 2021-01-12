Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Pak Australia Friendship led by its president Arshad Naseem Butt called on Vice-Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab Ch Waseem Akhtar in his office on Monday here, where they were warmly welcomed by Vice-Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Ch Waseem Akhtar. Vice-Chairperson while welcoming the honourable guests said, Overseas Pakistanis are eager to see Pakistan progressing and are making efforts to fulfil this dream. We here at Overseas Pakistanis Commission are working under the effective plan in order to facilitate our Pakistani expatriates and our doors are always open for them, he further added. It gives me an immense pleasure to know that overseas Pakistanis have shown full support and confidence in PTI led government as we Pakistanis witness yet another record-breaking month of remittances in December with $2.4 billion. It is first time in the history that remittances have been above $2 billion for 6 consecutive months. Arshad Naseem Butt while lauding the performance of Overseas Pakistanis Commission in facilitating Overseas Pakistanis said, the remarkable work done by Overseas Pakistanis Commission in helping their Overseas Pakistanis is commendable. Our main purpose is to invite Vice- Chairperson OPC on an event held on 26th January at Australia Day. Vice-Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch Waseem Akhtar thanked the delegation for their visit and assured the cooperation in future.