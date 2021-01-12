Share:

In an impressive fire power display, Pakistan Navy has demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting capabilities through Live Weapon Firing at North Arabian Sea.

According to the focal-person of Pakistan Navy, missiles and torpedoes launched from the submarines successfully engaged intended targets.

The Chief Guest, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has aired satisfaction over Operational readiness of Pak Navy’s Fleet.

CNS also stated officers and men for their commitment to safe-guard marine premises. The Admiral also emphasized PN preparedness to defeat any aggression against Pakistan Maritime frontiers