Pakistan has reported 41 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 506,701. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,717 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,408 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 227,885 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 146,016 in Punjab 61,648 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 39,340 in Islamabad, 18,429 in Balochistan, 8,501 in Azad Kashmir and 4,882 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 4,299 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,708 in Sindh, 1,743 in KP, 443 in Islamabad, 235 in Azad Kashmir, 188 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 7,162,626 coronavirus tests and 40,088 in the last 24 hours. 461,977 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,340 patients are in critical condition.