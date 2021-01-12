Share:

A senior Indian diplomat was directed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation Forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 11th January 2021, resulting in serious injuries to a 10 year old boy.

According ot the sources, due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Nezapir Sectors of the LoC on 11th January 2021, 10 year old Muhammad Zaheer s/o Muhammad Rafique, residents of Mohri village, sustained serious injuries.

Moreover, the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 48 ceasefire violations, resulting in serious injuries to 3 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

In addition, the violations of international law indicates constant Indian intentions to create the terrorist situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot distract global attention from the malpractice of human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).