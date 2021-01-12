Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan s commitment to continue its efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, he was talking to an Afghan delegation led by Chairman of Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Muhammad Karim Khalili in Islamabad. The Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress in intra Afghan dialogue saying it provides a unique opportunity to the Afghan leadership which must be seized for peace in Afghanistan. Shah Mahmood Qureshi regretted that India is acting as a spoiler in Afghanistan and we have presented irrefutable evidence in this regard before the world community.

By referring to historic relations, the Foreign Minister said we are taking concrete steps for promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries. He said Pakistan has also introduced a new visa policy to facilitate the Afghans. He further said that Pakistan desires early but dignified return of the Afghan refugees to their homeland.