Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States is supporting Pakistan’s efforts to prevent COVID-19 in prisons, a US embassy said yesterday.

“From December 28 to January 7, the US Embassy in Islamabad’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement section collaborated with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prisons Department to deliver Rs 9,762,700 in Personal Protective Equipment, hand sanitizer, soap, and gloves to staff and inmates to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said the statement.

The provision of PPE for staff and personal hygiene items for inmates during the pandemic is part of an ongoing partnership between the US Mission to Pakistan and the KP Prisons Department to improve prisons and build capacity of corrections officials throughout Pakistan, the statement added.

Under this trusted partnership, INL and the KP Prisons Department remain committed to training prison department officials in basic and advanced correctional institution management and providing hundreds of its staff with security, protective, and digital equipment to enhance their capacity to manage prisons more efficiently and ensure security of prisons, said the statement.