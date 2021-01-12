Share:

LAHORE - Parliamentarians from mainstream political parties have stressed the need for increasing minimum age of marriage from 16 to 18 years and making National Identity Card a mandatory document as an evidence of age at the time of marriage. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, they also announced to support a relevant amendment act pending in the Punjab Assembly. MPA Sadia Sohail said early age marriage was an evil that must be eliminated. She said that early age marriage was harmful as girls were not physically or emotionally ready to take the responsibilities. Uzma Kardar said that ID card must be a mandatory document at the time of marriage for Pakistani nationals and passport for foreign nationals. Bushra Butt assured pursuing the legislative bill laying in the Punjab Assembly. Sumaira Bukhari said that the proposed amendments in The Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929 should be approved as early as possible. Sabiha Shaheen said that BARGAD has been pursuing the matter since 2015 and would continue doing the same.