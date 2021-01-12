Share:

On 11 January 1964, Surgeon General Luther Terry released his report on the definitive link between smoking and cancer. However, an interesting point to note is that the surgeon chose the date on purpose. It was Saturday. The intention was not to harm the stock exchange. Terry titled the report Smoking and Health. The report stated a conclusive link between smoking and heart and lung cancer in men.

Although the findings constituted a major piece of news, however, this was not a surprise at all. Yet, this was the first report which facilitated the heath officials a great deal in launching their crusade against smoking. The report can be seen as the greatest contribution of Mr Luther in making the public aware of the associated dangers with smoking. While many countries have imposed heavy taxes on cigarette packs to discourage people from smoking, Pakistan has yet to do the same.